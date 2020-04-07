DPS: I-40 westbound at Adkinson Road shut down due to semi-trailer fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS is reporting I-40 westbound at Adkinson Road is shut down due to a truck tractor semi-trailer loaded with produce that caught fire.

No Injuries reported.

I-40 westbound is expected to be closed for several hours due to the clean-up.

Traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

