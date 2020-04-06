DPS: Fort Worth woman dies Friday morning in Parmer County Wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting a fatal wreck in Parmer County.

Officials say 33-year-old Bessy Lainez, of Fort Worth, died at the scene after an 18-wheeler hit the truck she was in at the intersection of FM 1381 and US 60.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on US 60 and approaching the intersection of FM 1381. Lainez’s vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on FM 1381, north of US 60. Then Lainez’s truck traveled from FM 1381 onto the eastbound lanes of US 60 where it was struck by the 18-wheeler.

Upon being struck by 18-wheeler, Lainez’s truck traveled across the westbound lanes of US 60 before coming to rest on FM 1381, north of the intersection. The 18-wheeler came to rest in the center median of the US 60.

The crash remains under investigation.

