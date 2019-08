CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS officials are reporting Gladys Xaipot-Lopez, 23, of Dalhart, died in a wreck Wednesday morning at 5:36 on FM-297 8 miles northwest of Cactus.

Officials say Xaipot-Lopez’s vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and hit an oncoming 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured according to DPS reports.

The investigation is ongoing.