Don Harrington Discovery Center executive director chosen as next executive director of the Museum of Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Don Harrington Discovery Center Executive Director Aaron David Pan has been hired to be the next executive director of the Museum of Texas Tech University.

Chosen after a nationwide search, Pan will assume the duties as the executive director in May of this year. He also will have a faculty appointment as an associate professor of practice.

“Aaron was selected after a rigorous national search, with the enthusiasm of the search committee and the endorsement of Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec,” University Provost Michael Galyean said. “With more than 12 years in museum work, at both large and small museums, Aaron impressed us with his accomplishments, particularly his success at increasing museum visitorship and membership at the Don Harrington Center. He has a track record of attracting significant financial support for the Discovery Center. His museum experience and his academic credentials, which include participating in international research teams and actively publishing, are an exceptional match to our goals.”

Pan has led the Discovery Center since 2012. Pan’s accomplishments at the Discovery Center included fundraising, strategic plan development, and building cooperation between multiple community stakeholders that made it possible for new programming, strategic marketing and the procurement of new traveling exhibitions. Through his leadership, Pan has expanded school-district partnerships and developed collaborative projects with area nonprofits ranging from the Amarillo Botanical Gardens and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Preserve to the Chamber of Commerce, Coffee Memorial Blood Center, the Junior League, and Kid’s Inc.

“It is a distinct honor to be invited to join the prestigious and multifaceted Museum of Texas Tech, with its dedicated and distinguished staff, enthusiastic and cooperative Museum Association and a supportive and farsighted university administration,” Pan said. “My success is due to the relationships I have built, an amazing staff at the Discovery Center and very supportive and active communities like Amarillo and Fort Worth. However, this is an opportunity I could not resist when recruited, and I am eager to work with Texas Tech, the vibrant Lubbock community, and other museum partners to lead the next exciting chapter in the museum’s life.”

