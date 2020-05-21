Don Harrington Discovery Center canceling June summer camps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is canceling June summer camps.

Officials say “In the interest of public health and safety for our youngest scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Don Harrington Discovery Center has made the difficult decision to cancel June summer camps.”

The safety and health of campers and staff is always the highest priority at the Discovery Center.

As of now, July camps are still scheduled as planned. They will make another announcement mid-June on the status of those camps.

