Diversity Week to kicks off Sept. 23

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University will hold its annual Diversity Week Sept. 23-27 on the Canyon campus. Held by the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, the week-long program will offer several events featuring various topics and cultures. Its aim is for the WTAMU community to learn and interact through empowering messages.

Monday, Sept. 23 – Native American Community Drum Circle and Fall Equinox Celebration will ignite the week with Native American groups as they perform a Fall Equinox celebration and drum circle around a bonfire on Terrill Lawn. The event will begin at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks for purchasing food and drinks.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Mallory Whitfield will present “Towards Together for a Kinder and Inclusive World” at 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall. Whitfield brings plenty of energy to her role, which is sure to appeal to all but especially Generation Z students. She aims to empower audiences to rediscover their authentic voice, be more compassionate to themselves and more inclusive to others.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Student Diversity Organizations Fair from 11:30-1:30 in the JBK Commons.

Wednesday, Sept. 24 – Movie showing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Everyone is welcome for the 2018 HBO documentary about the life and work of Mr. Fred Rogers, who embodied diversity, inclusion and the importance of being kind. Following the movie, a panel of Dr. Yvette Castillo, Dr. Kristina Drumheller and Dr. Frank Goode will discuss themes of the film.

The events are made possible with collaborations from Distinguished Lecture Series, Cornette Library, BR 2 BR, Black Student Union, F1RST GEN, First Year Experience and the University Diversity Committee.