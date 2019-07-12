Discovery Center, Discover All Night Tonight

Discovery Center is taking night at the museum to a whole new level!

If you’ve ever wanted to spend the night at the Discovery Center, Discover All Night is your chance!

This family sleepover experience allows you camping excitement among our exhibits…without the bugs!

Discover All Night will offer plenty of time exploring our exhibits. The Discovery Center will also edu-tain the whole family with live science demos and activities. A late-night pizza snack will satisfy your bellies before a Space Theater show.

Breakfast will be provided in the morning before you leave.

Schedule of Events:

7:00p – 7:30 – Arrival and Orientation

7:30 – 8:15 – Open Play

8:15 – 8:45 – Special Activity

8:45 – 9:15 – Scavenger Hunt

9:15 – 9:45 – Late Night Pizza Snack

9:45 – 10:15 – Science Demonstration

10:15 – 11:15 – Hide & Seek and bed set up

11:15 – 11:45 – Space Theater Show

12:00 am – Lights Out

6:30 am – Continental Breakfast

Admission: For Members- $25 per child (2 and under free.), $8 per adult. Non-Members- $30 per child (2 and under free), $10 per adult.

Registration is required and can be done by clicking Here!

This is not a drop off event, children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Space is limited.