Discovery Center back open after COVID-19 closure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Discovery Center now open and ready for visitors.

New temporary hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Staff will be regularly disinfecting exhibits (some pieces will be limited for safety concerns).

The Space Theater will be open with limited capacity and 2 showtimes daily at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. There will also be doing Live science demonstrations daily. The Spring traveling exhibit, Amazing Butterflies, will remain open at our museum until August!

Please note, in accordance with Governor Abbott’s Phase III reopening guidelines, DHDC will be operating at reduced attendance levels. The facility will also be implementing:

Staff safety requirements: masks required, daily health screenings.

Visitor safety requirements: Masks strongly suggested, health screening upon entry.

We are only allowing groups of immediate family members at this time.

Credit cards are preferred.

No outside food or drinks.

Please keep 6ft distance between your family and others while visiting.

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum.

Due to the small interactives of several pieces, some exhibits will remain closed until further notice. A majority of our exhibits remain fully functional and open.

