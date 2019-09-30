Dine United locations announced

Local

During the month of October individuals and families can help those who are most in need in our community by dining out at participating restaurants. When you dine out, you make a difference.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dine United is a community-wide effort among local dining establishments to generate awareness and support for the United Way. These restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Below is a list of restaurant partners.

Please mention “Dine United for United Way” when ordering.

Dates are as followed:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 1 – Drunken Oyster (All Day)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Raising Canes (5-8pm, must mention United Way)
  • Thursday, Oct. 3 – Dickie’s BBQ (5-8pm)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Barrel & Pie (All Day)
  • Friday, Oct. 11 – Pondeseta Brewing Co. (5-11pm)
  • Monday, Oct. 14 – Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner (4-10pm)
  • Thursday, Oct. 17 – Hometown Happy Hour @ Moondoggy’s (5-8pm)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 22 – Texas Roadhouse (4-10pm, must mention United Way)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Sonic Drive-In’s (all locations)
  • Thursday, Oct. 24 – La Fiesta Grande (5pm-Close, Both Locations)
  • Monday, Oct. 28 – Teddy Jack’s (All Day)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Food Trucks/Trunk r’ Treat (5:30-7:30pm, UWAC office)

