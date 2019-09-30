Dine United locations announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dine United is a community-wide effort among local dining establishments to generate awareness and support for the United Way. These restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.
Below is a list of restaurant partners.
Please mention “Dine United for United Way” when ordering.
Dates are as followed:
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 – Drunken Oyster (All Day)
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 – Raising Canes (5-8pm, must mention United Way)
- Thursday, Oct. 3 – Dickie’s BBQ (5-8pm)
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Barrel & Pie (All Day)
- Friday, Oct. 11 – Pondeseta Brewing Co. (5-11pm)
- Monday, Oct. 14 – Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner (4-10pm)
- Thursday, Oct. 17 – Hometown Happy Hour @ Moondoggy’s (5-8pm)
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 – Texas Roadhouse (4-10pm, must mention United Way)
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Sonic Drive-In’s (all locations)
- Thursday, Oct. 24 – La Fiesta Grande (5pm-Close, Both Locations)
- Monday, Oct. 28 – Teddy Jack’s (All Day)
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Food Trucks/Trunk r’ Treat (5:30-7:30pm, UWAC office)