Dimmitt Police use K-9's to combat drug problems

DIMMITT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dimmitt Police Department is working on combating their drug problem by using a K-9 trainer in Amarillo.

Proven K-9 training has been providing and training dogs to police departments for years.

Their most recent contract is with Dimmitt PD who currently have been having a tough time keeping illegal substances out.

Most of the dogs are imported from other countries like Germany and France.

The dogs then go through a six-month training program where they are taught to search for different types of narcotics, and even explosives.

"Dimmitt police department reached out to us so that they could get a dual purpose narcotics and patrol dog that would help their officers on the streets. our dogs allow them the ability to find those drugs when they are very well hidden," JJ Siebrasse, owner of Proven K-9 training, stated.

One dog named Ammo has already graduated their program and is officially a K-9 officer on the Dimmitt Police Department.

Ammo has helped to detect cocaine, marijuana, and even meth.

Dimmitt Police Department said they are happy to have the K-9's and hope that with their help fewer drugs will be brought in.

Officers also ask that if you see any suspicious activity to contact the authorities.