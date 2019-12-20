Deck the Herd decorating contest for Hoof Prints of the Great American Quarter Horse

Center City of Amarillo announce the winners of the Deck the Herd contest.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City invited the owners of the more than 100 Hoof Prints fiberglass horses to celebrate the season by decorating their Hoof Prints Horse.

“The Hoof Prints project began 17 years ago in 2002 as a partnership with Center City and the American Quarter Horse Association. We celebrate the anniversary of the art project with the Deck the Herd contest,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director. “This year, we really want to show AQHA our love through the Hoof Prints project. They are great community partners.”

Businesses decorated their Hoof Print horses to win prizes donated by ARC and AQHA, which co-sponsored the contest.

Prize announcement will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at the lobby of Plaza II of Amarillo National Bank at 500 S. Taylor St. Prizes will go to first, second, third place and Peoples’ Choice.

Businesses shared photos of their decorated horses on Facebook. Center City encouraged friends to vote for their favorite horse.

“Thanks to everyone who decorated their horses and entered the contest. This is becoming an annual tradition to celebrate the Hoof Prints project and our partnership with AQHA,” Duke said.

Center City and the AQHA began Hoof Prints to promote art in public places with our Western heritage and to raise funds to beautify downtown.