Day of the Woman held tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Motivational speaker, star, and creator of the M.T.V. show, The Buried Life, inspired hundreds tonight to think about what they want to do before they die.

Ben Nemtin was in town for the Laura W. Bush Institute’s Day of the Woman event.

The annual event focuses on issues that impact women and their families.

Nemtin’s message of overcoming depression and anxiety tied back to the T.M.S. machine that is helping patients at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center cope with medicine-resistant depression.

Our Meaghan Collier emceed the event.

