Dan Quandt Wins Outstanding Advocate Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dan Quandt, Senior Vice President of the Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council, receives 86th Legislative Session Outstanding Advocate Award from the Texas Travel Industry Association. Quandt received this award for frequently, consistently voicing his support for the tourism industry’s top issues with integrity and providing invaluable support to the staff of TTIA.

TTIA is the primary advocate and voice for the Texas Travel Industry, representing a diverse membership of Texas travel destinations, accommodations, attractions, transportation and support businesses.

Dan Decker, President and CEO of TTIA explained, “Dan Quandt was instrumental in the 86th legislative session in securing advocates and necessary information for the state-wide passing of Tourism Public Improvement District. He also worked diligently on educating legislators in multiple districts about the effects that early school start date has on the tourism industry.”

Quandt continues to be an advocate for the tourism industry across the state of Texas.