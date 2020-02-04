Crews break ground on new AFD Fire Station 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A groundbreaking ceremony for the Amarillo Fire Department’s new Fire Station 5 was held this afternoon.

This is the last fire station project that was voter-approved in 2016 as part of Proposition 2.

The new station will be located at 3200 South Washington.

Capt. Kyle Joy of AFD said this is an exciting moment for AFD and the city.

“I think this station was built in 1953, so it has served its purpose. It has seen a lot of calls, a lot of crews, a lot of great firefighters have been housed here and now it’s time to build something for the future,” said Capt. Joy.

Construction on the station is expected to last about a year.

Crews from Fire Station 5 will be temporarily housed at fire station number nine until construction is complete.

AFD hopes to have their firefighters moved in by this time next year.

