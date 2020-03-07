BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fire crews continue to make progress on containing the fire in difficult terrain.
All local fire departments are involved including the National Park Service and Texas A&M Forest Service.
FM 1559 remains closed.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Crews battling fire northwest of Borger
- Kids Inclusion is helping all children play softball this season
- After 2018’s mass shooting, Santa Fe school officials will let some employees carry firearms at all times
- Trump’s endorsements in Texas primary underscore his clout with GOP voters
- Texas seizes power from small East Texas school district, splitting town opinion