Crews battling fire northwest of Borger National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

Crews battling fire northwest of Borger

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fire crews continue to make progress on containing the fire in difficult terrain.

All local fire departments are involved including the National Park Service and Texas A&M Forest Service.

FM 1559 remains closed.

