Crestview Elementary implementing ‘The House System’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Crestview Elementary is implementing The House System, which promotes a culture and community of a school.

The “House” system is a tool to help foster a positive school environment.

Students will become part of a team and the teams are chosen by spinning a wheel during a slide ceremony to determine their house for their ENTIRE time at Crestview.

The campus will be divided into 5 houses and each one represents a character trait pillar.

HONOR House (Respect – yellow color)

UNITY House (Caring – red color)

GRIT House (Responsibility – green color)

INTEGRITY House (Fairness – orange color)

COURAGE House (Trustworthiness – blue color)