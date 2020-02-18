Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery defying expectations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Expansion is something that’s been in the works for 11 years now for Honey Buzz Winery owners George and Paige Nester.

“We thought four or five years out maybe and here we are at a year out, trying to get a permit,” said George Nester, Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery Owner.

“It’ll be twice as big as it is now. That’s fun, that’s exciting,” said Paige Nester, Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery Owner

Located in Canyon, Honey Buzz Winery is kind of a jack of all trades.

“We offer the winery or the meadery. We offer so many different kinds of mead on tap. In the farm part, we offer every kind of honey imaginable. We’re trying to hit every avenue of what people want and what people can afford,” said Paige.

Another big reason for the Nesters needing and wanting to expand is education.

“Education is our big expansion right now. We can’t hold the school buses that we want to do. Education is our focus,” said George.

While the success has been nice, the Nesters said it hass definitely been a labor of love. Both of them leaving their past full-time jobs.

“Paige taught as an educator and I was a pharmacist. We’re both not doing that anymore, we’re doing this 100 percent,” said George.

“We would tell people this is the best and the worst year of our life. It’s work, we’re married to it. We eat, breathe and sleep it. It’s a lot, a lot of work,” said Paige.

They told us they would not have had all this success without the help of the community.

“Well, that’s really what’s kept our doors open. It’s been great. I can’t explain, I know everybody likes to give back but we’ve got a lot of great customers in the Canyon and Amarillo area that are helping us out,” said George.

