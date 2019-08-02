Convicted murderer, former Sunray Police Chief sentenced to life without parole in double murder

LYONS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The former Texas police chief convicted of gunning down a Sodus couple has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Timothy Dean was found guilty on murder charges back in May. Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn were shot and killed in the driveway of their home last October. Prosecutors say Dean shot Niles 10 times and Washburn once in the head.

Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, also admitted to being in on the plan. She was sentenced to 28 years in prison back in June.

Dean was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree conspiracy in connection with the death of Niles. In connection with Washburn’s death, he was found guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The first-degree murder conviction gave the judge the ability to sentence Dean to life in prison without the possibility of parole.