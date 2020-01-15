Commodity Supplemental Food Program Qualifying Event in Perryton to Assist Low-Income Seniors

AMARILLO, TEXAS (PRESS RELEASE) — High Plains Food Bank will host Perryton’s first Commodity Supplemental Food Program registration event and distribution Friday, January 24th from 10 a.m. to noon at Jireh Outreach, located at 205 South Colgate in Perryton, Texas.

“We’re excited to expand the CSFP program to Perryton,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “In partnership with Jireh Outreach, which will serve as an appointed proxy for seniors in their community, we will be able to provide supplemental food assistance to more low-income seniors in Ochiltree County.”

Seniors who meet the age and household income requirements may enroll in the program by providing proper identification. For acceptable forms of identification and income guidelines, please see the attached flyer.

CSFP, the largest and most common senior adult food program, provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults, ages 60 years and older. Each month, CSFP participants receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued at $60-$70, and a 2-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets. Contents include a rotating menu of items including canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, cereal, dry beans and rice, pasta, peanut butter, liquid milk, and dry milk on alternating months.

HPFB has seen continuous growth of the program over the past two years.

“Over 2018, our first full year of the program, High Plains Food Bank distributed 9,425 senior food boxes,” said Brandon Landelius, agency relations coordinator for HPFB. “In 2019, our distribution increased to 14,591 senior food boxes, and we finished the year with a new monthly distribution record of 1,521 CSFP boxes in the month of December.”

Any senior who meets the USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines may apply in person at this event or any scheduled CSFP Distribution and take home a senior food box the same day. For seniors appointing a representative to pick up a box on their behalf, an Application (English and Spanish) and Proxy Form may be filled out in advance and presented by their appointed representative (proxy), along with acceptable identification.

High Plains Food Bank distributes CSFP boxes monthly at 15 Amarillo sites, 1 Canyon site, and at 5 rural sites that include Childress, Hedley, Tulia, Pampa and Borger. In addition, the CSFP program is available in Dalhart, Perryton and Wellington with local agencies serving as proxies.

For more information on the CSFP program, please contact: Brandon Landelius, Agency Relations Coordinator, at 806-374-8562 or brandon@hpfb.org.