Commodity Supplemental Food Program Eliminates Proof of Income Requirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Earlier this week, the Texas Department of Agriculture implemented an update to Commodity Supplemental Food Program eligibility requirements, striking the need to provide income documentation.

As per [7 CFR 247.8]:

To apply for CSFP benefits, the applicant or caretaker of the applicant must provide the following information on the application: name, age, address, and household income.

Texas Department of Agriculture has revised our current CSFP handbook Section 4000 and directions to our Participant Application (Form 1504) to state: Applicants are required to provide income information; however, applicants are not required to provide proof of income. The applicant is now able to self-declare their income when certifying for the CSFP. This guidance is effective immediately.

“We’re excited to see this change in policy,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “This change will allow us to provide supplemental food to additional low-income seniors in need by eliminating a little red tape in the process.”

CSFP, the largest and most common senior adult food program, provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults, ages 60 years and older. Each month, CSFP participants receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued at $60-$70, and a 2-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets. Contents include a rotating menu of items including canned fruits, vegetables, animal proteins, cereal, dry beans and rice, pasta, peanut butter, liquid milk, and dry milk on alternating months.

Any senior who meets the USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines may apply in person at a scheduled CSFP Distribution and take home a senior food box the same day. For seniors appointing a representative to pick up a box on their behalf, an Application (English and Spanish) and Proxy Form may be filled out in advance and presented by their appointed representative (proxy), along with acceptable identification.