Collegiate Challenge at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Canceled due to Coronavirus Outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Habitat for Humanity International has suspended Collegiate Challenge groups in Amarillo due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Current schools participating will be allowed to finish out their projects and depart at their regularly scheduled times, but any additional students scheduled through the end of March have been canceled.

“While we are disappointed it came to this, we are still grateful for the outreach and support we received from area donors,” says Ashlie Zinolli, Community Relations Director at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity (AHFH). “The students that have been with us the past two weeks have loved visiting our city, getting involved in this organization, and making an impact on the families we partner with.”

“It was not easy for Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) to make the difficult decision to cancel this nationwide event, but we do understand that public health and wellbeing should be at the forefront of all of our minds,” says Alason Moorhead, Executive Director at AHFH. “We are incredibly grateful for the groups that were able to volunteer with us and chose an alternative Spring Break. I cannot give these students enough praise as we made incredible progress with their help.”

In order to continue their mission, Amarillo Habitat is now reaching out to the community for more helping hands.

“Now, more than ever, we need support from our area,” Moorhead continues. “We lost approximately 700 volunteer hours and more than $6,500 in losses with this cancellation. Most concerning, it will delay our next family getting their home as we lost our workforce for the rest of the month.”

Any individual or organization interested in helping AHFH, whether hands-on or financial, are encouraged to contact the administrative office at (806) 383-3456 or visit their website.

