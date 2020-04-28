Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting B-Fly Memorial Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aaron Sims is partnering with Coffee Memorial Blood Center for the B-Fly Memorial Blood Drive in honor of his wife Brittany, who lost her battle with cancer.

Aaron has also made it possible for donors to register or nominate a fellow student for a scholarship.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center will draw for 3 different winners of a $2,000 scholarship to help students further their education.

Swing by the blood center today at 7500 Wallace before 7 p.m. to donate the gift of life!

