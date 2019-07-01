Clovis Officer named in federal lawsuit resigns

A Clovis police officer named in a federal lawsuit last month has resigned.

Clovis Police Chief Doug Ford says the officer has resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

The officer has also been listed as a defendant in multiple other federal lawsuits.

A Curry County Grand Jury decided the officer would not face any criminal charges back in April for the shooting death of a 22-year old suspect last October.

Officials said the suspect, in that case, pulled a weapon and swung at the officer.