Civilian Providers Now a Covered VA Benefit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Have a sore throat but you don’t want to go to the VA hospital? Feeling sick at 8:00 on a Friday night and don’t want to wait until Monday to see a VA doctor?

The VA now offers medical care to eligible veterans at BSA CareXpress Urgent Care in Amarillo and Canyon.

“The change is due to an expansion of the Veterans Choice Act, called the VA’s Mission Act,” said Trevor Spradling, BSA CareXpress Vice President of Operations. “The program allows veterans to get non-VA community care.”

Veterans can now go to BSA CareXpress Urgent Care for limited treatment, no matter how close they are to a VA facility. The benefit can be used for the treatment of all kinds of minor injuries and illnesses like colds, sore throats, and small skin infections.

“If you are enrolled in the VA health care system and have received VA medical care within the last 24 months, you should be eligible for this program,” Spradling said.

Veterans may have to pay a co-pay depending on their VA Priority Group, and how many times they visit civilian doctors each year.

“We are honored to be able to offer this care to our area vets,” Spradling explained. “We jumped at the chance to be part of this program to serve those that served for us.”