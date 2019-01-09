City Weighing Options for New Aquatic Recreation Area in North Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Amarillo said a new aquatic recreation area will be built on the north side of Amarillo, but they want to get more input from the people of Amarillo about what they want.

City Manager Jared Miller said it will for sure be addressed in the cities Parks and Recreation Master Plan that will be completed next year.

Miller told us several different types of facilities have been mentioned in talks but said public input will help decide what type of facility will be built.