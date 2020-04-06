City of Canyon names new Police Chief

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon announced the selection of Steve Brush to serve as the next Chief of the Canyon Police Department.

Chief Brush has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and is currently the Tulia Police Chief. Chief Brush has served most of his police career at the Amarillo Police Department, where he enjoyed an extensive tenure with the department, promoting all the way to the rank of Lieutenant. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Wayland Baptist University. Chief Brush is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a Crisis Negotiator.

“We are excited to bring Chief Brush to join our team in Canyon,” said Canyon City Manager Joe Price. “His experience, his desire to be help move the Police Department forward in Canyon with the opportunity to incorporate his enthusiastic leadership, relationship building capabilities and professionals standards and accountability into our city played strongly into his selection.”

“I am honored to be chosen as your next Police Chief. I am grateful to the Mayor, City Council and City Manager for this opportunity. I’m excited to work with the members of the Police Department and City staff to serve the citizens of Canyon. I look forward to meeting the citizens and becoming involved in the community. Canyon is a great city with an incredible history and a very bright future. I am eager to be a part of Canyon. It is a privilege to be given this opportunity.”

Chief Brush’s appointment was confirmed by the Canyon City Commission at its scheduled meeting on April 6, 2020. Chief Brush expects to join the Canyon Police Department on April 20, 2020.

