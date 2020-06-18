City of Canyon names Dennis Gwynn new fire chief

CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Dennis Gwyn was confirmed as the next City of Canyon Fire Chief by the Canyon City Commission on Monday, June 15. Gwyn, a Randall county resident with over 30 years of volunteer experience in the Canyon Fire Department, has served as the Deputy Fire Chief and District Fire Chief for Randall County over the past eight years. Gwyn previously served as the Deputy Fire Marshall in Amarillo for seventeen years. He will begin his duties on June 29.

“CFD was where I began my Fire Service journey. It’s very humbling knowing that I began there as someone who knew very little to nothing about the fire service and that my experience and training there, along with other employment has afforded me the opportunity to be asked to lead the department in this position” Gwyn said.

“I believe that the CFD has a great history and reputation with the residents of Canyon and the area of rural Randall County that we respond to. The volunteer membership and the fulltime staff are a great asset to the City of Canyon. I am looking forward to leading the CFD into the next levels of service to the citizens and guests of the City of Canyon” Gwyn stated.

“I am pleased to have Dennis Gwynn stepping into this leadership role with our department. The Canyon Fire Department is comprised of an outstanding group of fulltime and volunteer firefighters and I believe Dennis will be able to provide the leadership to this group that will enable them to continue their long history of outstanding service to our community” Joe Price, Canyon City Manager said.

“Dennis Gwynn has volunteered with the Canyon Fire Department for 34 years and we are excited to see him expand his role to lead the department as the Canyon Fire Chief. Coupled with Canyon Fire Department’s years of being an exemplary department and Dennis’ vision for the future, the citizens of Canyon can count on the continued exceptional service provided by CFD for years to come” Cody Jones, Mayor Pro-Tem of Canyon said.

Gwyn is replacing former Fire Chief Mike Webb. Webb, retired after 35 years of service to the City of Canyon.

