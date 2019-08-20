City of Borger provides update on Ransomware

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Borger has released more information about the ransomware attack that affected city computers.

Officials say after one business day, City Hall backup servers and data were back online.

The city anticipates Utility and Court payments being restored to limited functionality by Wednesday afternoon.

If you were born in Borger, we can now provide you a copy of your birth certificate; however, credit card payments cannot be taken for Vital Statistics at this time. If you were not born in Borger, the County Clerk, located at the County Court House in Stinnett, can assist you in getting a copy of your birth certificate.

Credit card payments are the only form of payment affected at the Transfer Station. Building permits can be paid in person by check, or by credit card using our online permit portal.

While payment methods remain impacted, late fees are being waved and no services will be turned off. Once payment systems are fully restored and the community notified, normal billing practices will be resumed. Staff is methodically checking every computer, with known infections or not, to safeguard a sanitized reintroduction to city servers. This is to minimize risk of recontamination to servers and costs.

Safety protocols that were immediately followed upon discovery of the ransomware dramatically reduced the potential widespread encryption; this will allow for the recovery of numerous records and documents.

911 systems, radio systems, Emergency Operations Center, and many other essential services were isolated from the attack and remain fully functional. The FBI estimates an average of 4,000 ransomware attacks occur a day.