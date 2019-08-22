City of Borger Begins Resuming Normal Business Operations

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As of late Wednesday afternoon (Aug.21) billing, financial, and other business services were confirmed to be operational. We are now able to process Utility and Municipal Court payments.

Vital Statistics (Birth and Death Records) have been restored and Building Safety (Building Permits and Inspections) have returned to normal operations. Internal accounting processes have been restored and are resuming normal operations.

IT staff continues to methodically check every computer to safeguard a sanitized safe reintroduction to City servers. The implementation of the City’s Business Continuity Plan has helped expedite the recovery process.

The City of Borger is one of a handful of the 22 impacted entities that are transitioning from response and assessment phase to a remediation and recovery phase.

On August 19th and 20th the City released statements to inform citizens about effects on their services due to the attack. Safety protocols that were immediately followed upon discovery of the ransomware dramatically reduced the potential widespread encryption and allowed for the recovery of numerous records and documents. Critical systems such as 911, Public Safety Radio, Emergency Operations Center, and many other essential services were isolated from the attack and have remained fully functional throughout the event. For the next several days the City will continue to wave late payment fees and will not cut-off any utility services for non-payment to allow those citizens whose due dates occurred during the event ample time to make any payments due.

A recent New York Times story has referenced this attack as “the largest coordinated attack” on cities experts have seen. Evidence on this attack continues to point towards a single threat actor. The Texas Department of Information Resources is leading the response to this coordinated attack. This event continues to be part of an ongoing Federal investigation, so no further details about the attack will be released and all media calls and requests for interviews will be declined.