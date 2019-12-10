City of Amarillo: Water main break at Plains Blvd. and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to a 12-inch water main being damaged near the intersection of Bell Street and Plains Boulevard, customers in the area will be without water for the next 10-12 hours while repairs are made to the water main. Customers affected will be the 1500-1900 block of Bell Street.

The water main break will require traffic traveling north/south on Bell Street near Plains Boulevard to be reduced down to one lane in each direction until repairs are completed.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the construction area.

The City of Amarillo would like to thank residents and area motorists in advance for their patience during the repair of the water main. The city will work hard to minimize any adverse effects of this closure to area motorists and residents.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: