City of Amarillo: Warford Activity Center reopens today

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Amarillo reopened the Warford Activity Center (WAC) today in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order.

“The Warford is the perfect place to safely recreate again. Our trained staff has taken every precaution to prepare for this day,” said Brandon Smith, Center Supervisor for the WAC. “Staff at Warford is excited to be reopening our doors. We know our fellow community members have been cooped up for far too long.”

To ensure the safety of all patrons, the city has put several guidelines in place for users of the facility. Those include:

Limiting capacity to 25 percent in the gym, weight room and indoor swimming pool.

Social distancing protocols.

Sanitation stations are available for guests.

Frequent sanitization of high-use areas.

On May 8, the city announced the cancellation of many seasonal activities, including outdoor pools and recreational programs due to COVID-19 impacts. However, since the WAC is not seasonal and is open throughout the year, the staffing and funding were already in place, allowing it to be reopened quickly.

“The guidelines just don’t allow us enough lead time to hire and train all of our seasonal staff to quickly restart all programming and facilities including the outdoor pools,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba. “That’s why we’ve worked hard to provide as many services as possible to the entire community at the Warford.”

“We have made facility sanitation of the Warford a top priority,” Smith said. “We have shifted our spacing in adherence to social distancing, among many other changes that will allow us to reopen safely. We know the value of recreation, health and wellness. The Warford is meaningful in that way. Our staff is looking forward to serving each person who walks into our doors with care, safety and consideration.”

