City of Amarillo wants your thoughts on Thompson Park Pool

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo City Council is looking for your input regarding the Thompson Park Swimming Pool.

Within 24-hours, more than 600 people have weighed in on a survey as to what to do with the Thompson Park swimming pool.

The pool was a hot button issue for many in our area.

The Amarillo City Council, deemed the pool beyond repair and unsafe but they are hoping that with the help of community members it will be transformed into something better.

"I remember the pool when I was a kid and how important that was for me so we want people to be an active part of this conversation going forward and ask the community to really let us know what it is they're looking for," Kristen Wolbach, Marketing Coordinator for Amarillo parks & Recreations.

The city is working closely with Amarillo Parks and Recreation to try and decide the fate of the pool.

They came up with a survey to ask the people of Amarillo what they would like it to become.



"We knew we could do a web-based version of it and also a printable version and put it in our city locations so we knew that everyone would have access to be able to give us our feedback to what this pool could possibly look like," Wolbach explained.

The city said every they want every voice to be heard.

"I think the important part is we want the community to know that we want them to be part of the conversation going forward," Wolbach stated.

Some community members have already given a few ideas of what they would like to see. One said they would like to see the pool become a skate park. Another man said that he would like to see it become an addition to the park.

"We want to openly invite people lets have this conversation and will be taken into consideration," Wolbach said.

The survey will be available to take through June 14. You can take that survey here.