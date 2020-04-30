City of Amarillo to reopen golf courses and tennis facilities Friday

Events all over the high plains have either been cancelled, delayed or postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which includes some meaningful school events for some student-artists at West Texas A&M.

"We had to cancel some student shows, graduating seniors and a graduate student which was really disappointing as well. So anything we can do to help them feel a little bit more proud of their work is great," said Jonathan Revett, Associate Professor of Painting & Drawing at West Texas A&M.