City of Amarillo to reopen golf courses and tennis facilities Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo will be adhering to Gov. Greg Abbott recent executive order and will reopen all city golf and tennis facilities this Friday.
The city will follow requirements and guidelines from the governor’s office, which include:
Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes:
- Pro-shop to partially reopen (includes restrooms).
- Tee times only (No tournaments).
- One Course at each complex shall be designated for carts. One course shall be designated for walking.
- One rider per cart (except for members of the same household).
- Clean and sanitize golf carts and push carts between use.
- Driving range to open with strict social distancing protocols (Minimum of six-feet spacing).
- Clean and disinfect driving range golf balls between use.
- Food Services areas will be take out or curbside service only.
- Group size of four or less.
- Flagstick to remain in place at all times.
- No bunker rakes, ball washers or drinking fountains.
Amarillo National Tennis Center:
- No walk-ups allowed (by reservation only).
- Limit of 4 individuals per court.
- No tournaments.
- Lobby remains closed.