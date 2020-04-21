City of Amarillo: Summer street maintenance program is underway

AMARILLO, TX – The City of Amarillo’s Chip Seal Project, part of the Summer Street Maintenance Program, is starting this week. The project includes road and street improvements in the majority of southeastern Amarillo, as well as arterial roadways throughout the city.

The project will last through September (depending on weather conditions). The project is funded by Proposition 1, which was approved by voters in November 2016.

The project includes tree-trimming around streets as part of roadway preparation, which begins this week. The tree-trimming provided to facilitate the project is provided free-of-charge by the contractor. Residents will not be charged for this service by the contractor or the city.

“This voter-approved project will provide significant road and street improvements for a large part of Amarillo,” said Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering Kyle Schniederjan. “Maintaining and improving city infrastructure is always a top priority, and this project helps accomplish this goal.”

The contract also includes provisions to help minimize the impact to neighborhood traffic. Residents should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones. Some residents may need to find alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

For a map with information, including locations and project schedules, please see https://bit.ly/2ywUXlL.

The City of Amarillo and its contractor would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience during this project. For more information or questions concerning this road improvement project, please visit the website provided or call the Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.