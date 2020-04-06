City of Amarillo rescinds Communicable Disease Control Order at Howell Sand Company, Inc.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has rescinded a Communicable Disease Control Order executed Friday at Howell Sand Company, Inc., 2300 E. Hastings Ave.

“We were able to work with the owners of Howell Sand this weekend to resolve the outstanding issues,” said City of Amarillo Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck. “It became evident very quickly that Howell Sand is absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of their employees and the entire community.”

“There were also some breakdowns in communication that resulted in confusion about expectations. We’ve addressed those issues and want to thank Howell Sand for working with us to get things back up and running quickly.”

Any employee who was issued a quarantine order will be contacted by the Health Department regarding their next steps.

“We want to get everyone back to work as quickly as we safely can,” said Starbuck. “Howell Sand is an important part of our community and we need them operating.”

