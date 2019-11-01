City of Amarillo Recognizes Texas Arbor Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A small forest of trees will have a new home on Friday (Nov. 1) as the City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) celebrates Texas Arbor Day by planting 20 trees at Sleepy Hollow Elementary School Park, 3435 Reeder Dr.

The event is an opportunity to celebrate Arbor Day, celebrated on the first Friday of November in Texas, which is a day dedicated to planting trees across the United States and other countries.

“Trees have many positive attributes,” said Kevin Wilde, PARD park superintendent. “Trees can improve air quality, increase the value of nearby property and improve the economic potential of business areas. Trees beautify our community, and this is a perfect way for the city to recognize Texas Arbor Day. We are honored to do it.”

The City of Amarillo has been recognized as a Tree City USA for the 23rd year by the National Arbor Day Foundation and Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas Arbor Day event fits into the PARD mission, which is to build the community through parks and programs by encouraging health and wellness, create positive economic benefits and enhance the community’s ecological systems.