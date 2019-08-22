City of Amarillo: Public meeting set for improvement project in Woodlands/La Paloma subdivisions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo Capital Projects & Development Engineering (CPDE) Department will host a public meeting on Thursday (Aug. 22) at 5:30 p.m. to provide an overview of an upcoming sewer main extension and water system pressure reducing valves project in the Woodlands and La Paloma subdivisions.

The public meeting is at the Simms Municipal Building, Room 275, 808 South Buchanan St.

The project, expected to begin in September, includes the extension of a sanitary sewer line along the creek parallel to Hester Road, as well as the installation of water system pressure reducing valves along Fairway Drive and Woodside Drive.

Amarillo City Council awarded the $2,566,638 contract to J&H Services, Inc.

The sanitary sewer main extension will provide additional sanitary sewer capacity to existing infrastructure. The pressure reducing valves are intended to manage water system pressure in areas north of Fairway Drive. Additional project updates will be provided during construction.

For more information call CP&DE at (806) 378-9334.