City of Amarillo: Please secure trash bags

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo would like to remind residents to please secure household trash in tied bags before placing trash bags in curbside carts or dumpsters.

Officials say trash that is not properly secured in tied trash bags can be a public health hazard.

City of Amarillo sanitation employees are working to provide collection services during this recent increase in household quantities.

In the best interest of public health, all residents should:

Please place trash in tightly-secured plastic bags before placing them into the dumpster, curbside cart or on the curb for hand collection.

Residents can use the COA Bulky-Item Pick-Up service.

Call (806) 378-6813 to schedule a collection of bulky/large items.

Due to the unexpected increase in residential trash volume, COA recommends calling to schedule pick-up before placing items on the curb.