City of Amarillo names former Midland Police Chief as Interim Police Chief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Price Robinson, former Chief of Police for the City of Midland, has been named Interim Chief of Police for the City of Amarillo.

Beginning Feb. 10, Robinson will serve as the interim replacement for Amarillo Police Department Chief Ed Drain, who was recently named Chief of Police for the City of Plano.

Robinson has 37 years of law enforcement experience with the Midland Police Department, where he served as chief of police from 2008 until retiring in 2017. Robinson has numerous accomplishments during his tenure, including implementing a Civil Disturbance Unit, deploying body cameras for all officers and spearheading the migration to several upgraded systems and technologies.

The City of Amarillo is currently conducting a nationwide search for a permanent chief of police, a process that will take approximately 90 days.

