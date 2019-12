AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tomorrow is the city’s council connect meeting.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo downtown library.

Mayor Ginger Nelson will be there along with mayor pro-tem and councilmember Freda Powell.

Council Connect meetings are the first Tuesday of every month and gives citizens the opportunity to discuss topics in a less restrictive environment than the regular city meetings.

