City of Amarillo: GPS Fleet tracking system helps city save more than $19,000 a month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo implemented a GPS Fleet Tracking System for more than 400 city vehicles in November – and the results are impressive.

The GPS Fleet Tracking System, in its fourth month of operation, is saving an average of $19,154.85 a month.

How? Through significant reductions in idle time (a 63 percent decrease in idle time events of 10-plus minutes), miles driven (a 16-percent decrease) and fuel costs ($77,239 in actual savings.)

The GPS Fleet Tracking System increases employee accountability, eliminates the overlapping of services and/or routes and decreases the possibility of frivolous claims related to city vehicles.

“We tested the GPS Fleet TrackingSystem (in August 2019), and went live this past November,” said City of Amarillo Assistant Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “The system has been tremendously successful in several ways – from reduced idle time to significant savings in fuel costs. We anticípate more data collection in the coming months that will show continued success.”

The GPS Fleet Tracking System is currently in use in 408 city vehicles, including 112 vehicles in the Solid Waste Department.

