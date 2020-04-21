City of Amarillo golf courses to reopen Friday

AMARILLO, Texas – The City of Amarillo’s Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail municipal golf complexes will reopen to the public beginning Friday.

Requirements to ensure social distancing and proper sanitation practices will be in effect, based off a guidance letter provided by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Office of the Attorney General.

Below is a summary of requirements for round play at Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail golf complexes:

Walking play only. No golf carts will be allowed.

Green fee play only. No tournaments allowed at this time.

Green fees will be taken outside to avoid gathering indoors.

No walk-up play allowed at this time. Golfers must call or go online to reserve a tee time.

Driving ranges are closed at this time.

Pro shops will remain closed until further notice.

Curbside food and beverage service is available.

Flagsticks will remain in place at all times.

No bunker rakes, ball-washing stations or drinking fountains are available.

Group sizes are limited to a maximum of four people.

Credit/debit card payments are encouraged at this time.

Golf operations staff will be working diligently to ensure that high-use spaces are sanitized frequently and that social distancing protocols are followed.

Tee times may be booked up to 48 hours in advance by visiting www.playgolfamarillo.com or by calling Ross Rogers GC at (806) 378-3086 and Comanche Trail GC at (806) 378-4281.

