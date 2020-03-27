City of Amarillo: Fares Eliminated for Fixed Route/Spec-Trans Passengers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beginning today, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will no longer collect fares on fixed routes or for Spec-Tran services.

By eliminating these fares, bus operators and passengers can maintain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended social distance of six feet.

ACT recommends passengers space themselves at this distance within the bus to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed.

ACT buses are thoroughly disinfected every night.

Bus operators have cleaning supplies on vehicles and are responsible for wiping down and spraying vehicles at regular intervals.

Bus operators can switch out a vehicle if they believe it needs a more robust cleaning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: