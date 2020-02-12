City of Amarillo Department of Public Health hosting car seat check up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health wants to make sure your babies have a safe ride when you’re on the road.
They are holding a free class on different types of car seats and how to install them.
It will also cover car seat information for kids from birth to the age where they are seatbelt ready.
This event happens tomorrow at the Amarillo Public Health Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 1000 Martin Road.
