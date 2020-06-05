City of Amarillo COVID-19 Status Level Moves to Level Orange

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The COVID-19 Status Level for the City of Amarillo has moved to Level Orange, effective today.

The city has been under Level Red – which indicates widespread transmisson of active COVID-19 cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department – since March 30. Level Red includes a stay home and stay safe directive.

Level Orange indicates a sustained plateau or limited transmission of active COVID-19 cases. Residents are directed to use extreme caution during community interaction. Recommendations include maintaining social distancing (six feet of separation), the use of face masks in public settings and limiting social gatherings to small groups.

“A move to Level Orange is promising news for Amarillo. Data shows that Amarillo is having success in preventing the spread of this illness,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “However, it is extremely important that we continue to follow and adhere to the public health directives and recommendations that have led to a decrease in our active numbers for COVID-19.

“Our continued diligence and awareness of recommendations such as social distancing, wearing face masks and regularly washing our hands will help in bringing down the number of active cases in our community.”

