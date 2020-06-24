City of Amarillo: Billing Process for Drainage Utility Fees to Receive Update

AMARILLO – In order to better serve customers and residents, the residential billing process for the City of Amarillo’s drainage utility fee is being updated.

The new billing process, with a tentative start date in September, is in response to customer feedback to changes made to the drainage utility fee billing processes. The new billing process applies only to residential customers and does not include a fee increase.

“A task force was created in September 2019 to gauge public feedback to the former billing process for drainage utility fees,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Assistant Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “The goal is to revise the billing process to bill the occupant of the property rather than the property owner, which is how the billing process operated from 2012 to 2018.”

The drainage utility fee was established by city ordinance in 2012.

The new billing process will use a three-tier categorization process based on the square footage of the impervious surface of the property:

Tier 1: Less than 2,072 square feet of impervious surface – $1.92 per month.

Tier 2: 2,072 square feet of impervious surface to 3,236 square feet of impervious surface – $2.82 per month.

Tier 3: More than 3,236 square feet of impervious surface – $4.26 per month.

COA has conducted two test billing cycles per district (24 billing tests) using the new billing process. The tests were successful, with no major issues or concerns.