City of Amarillo awarded grant to help support response to the coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Amarillo was awarded a grant of more than $617,000.

That money will be used to support the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in our area.

