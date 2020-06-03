City of Amarillo: A Discussion on How Amarillo Is Working to Build Equality for All

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is hosting a roundtable discussion today focusing on how the city is working to build a united community that stands against inequality and provides equal opportunities for all citizens.

The roundtable discussion begins at 1 p.m. to ensure social distancing requirements are met, the roundtable is not open to the public. The roundtable will be broadcast live on the City of Amarillo website at www.amarillo.gov/live. Community members are encouraged to submit topics and questions to publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.

The roundtable will include Mayor Ginger Nelson, City Manager Jared Miller and Amarillo Police Department Chief Martin Birkenfeld. David Lovejoy, first vice president of the Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will serve as moderator.

“It is very important that Amarillo have this discussion,” Nelson said. “When we see sad and disturbing images of horrible brutality in other places across the country, we should be moved as a city and community to ensure that Amarillo is providing equality and equal treatment in all facets of life – from government to law enforcement to education … everything.”