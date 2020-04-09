City leaders address low-risk, non-essential business that can still be operating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the City of Amarillo’s press conference today, the city manager and mayor addressed low-risk or non-essential businesses that can still be operating.

The city manager said that as long as those low risk-essential businesses can meet the four criteria the city has decided on, they can be in operation.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said there was a lot of discussion about a tanning salon that announced it would be opening on social media, and further clarified why some non-essential businesses may still be operating.

“We really want everybody in the city who can be working to be working. Obviously, our primary concern is keeping everyone safe and not having a spike in our community that exceeds our hospital capacity, but then our second concern is the economy here in our city and the needs of families, especially those who go paycheck to paycheck who need to be working so we’re balancing those issues and that’s part of the reason why we’ve added that low-risk category,” said Mayor Nelson.

The criteria are:

Businesses must keep staff and customers six feet apart at all times

Never have more than 10 people in the business

Take extra measures to sanitize common surfaces

Ensure proper hygiene of employees and customers

