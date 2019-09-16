DALLAS — Cinergy Entertainment Group, a fortune Inc. 5000 company, announced today its Cinergy Unites for West Texas benefit day in support of the Odessa Community Foundation Inc. The Foundation, established by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, will assist victims and families affected by the sad events that occurred on August 31st.

Cinergy raised over $5,000 for first responders during a daylong fundraising event at Cinergy-Odessa last Wednesday, September 4th. Cinergy offered the Permian Basin community a day to watch free movies with an in-kind donation to first responders. Following the fundraiser, Cinergy reviewed additional ways to assist the community, and created Cinergy Unites for West Texas, a benefit to be held on September 18th to help the victims of this tragedy. Cinergy will donate 50 percent of their food and beverage sales for the entire day from all five locations to the Odessa Community Foundation.

In reference to the benefit, Renee Earls, President\CEO of Odessa Chamber of Commerce stated, “The Odessa Community Foundation Inc. is receiving funds for victims and families who were affected by this horrific tragedy that struck the Odessa community on August 31st. We mourn together as a community, but we also rise up together to help those in need. We applaud Cinergy for giving back during this difficult time. Their employees were impacted by this tragedy as well and we want to extend our thanks and support.”

“We have received so much encouragement from Cinergy Fans across all of our locations in Texas and Oklahoma asking how they can help out,” stated Traci Hoey, Director of Marketing, Sales and Special Events. “We want to give back to our West Texas community, and we decided that allowing our other centers the opportunity to participate would be the most meaningful way to accomplish this mission.”

All Cinergy Fans will have the opportunity to participate in Cinergy Unites for West Texas Benefit Day on Wednesday, September 18th. Cinergy will donate 50 percent of all food and beverage purchases from all five locations to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., where funds will be distributed directly to victims and their families.